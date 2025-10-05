Reign Supreme - WNBA Finals '25 Game 1
Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Reign Supreme opens with Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, where Phoenix strikes early, led by Kahleah Copper's explosive first half performance - putting the Mercury up by 5 going into halftime.
But the Aces recalibrate quickly in the second half, locking in defensively and seizing control - ultimately outscoring Phoenix in the second and taking Game 1, 89-86.
The fight for the crown has officially begun.
