Reign Supreme - WNBA Finals '25 Game 1

Published on October 5, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Reign Supreme opens with Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, where Phoenix strikes early, led by Kahleah Copper's explosive first half performance - putting the Mercury up by 5 going into halftime.

But the Aces recalibrate quickly in the second half, locking in defensively and seizing control - ultimately outscoring Phoenix in the second and taking Game 1, 89-86.

The fight for the crown has officially begun.

