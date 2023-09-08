Regular Season Finale Homestand Begins Tuesday, September 12th

September 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, September 12th for their 12th and final homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) from Tuesday, August 12th until Sunday, September 17th.

Tuesday, September 12 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, September 13 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night - Courtesy of Coca-Cola, all active and retired military members can receive up to four free bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the 1st Base Box Office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Thursday, September 14 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, September 15 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Shirt Off Our Back Night - Courtesy of Security Service Federal Credit Union, fans will have the opportunity to walk away with an autographed, game-worn Missions jersey!

Saturday, September 16 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Drone Show - Courtesy of Golden West Mobil 1, fans can stay after the game and enjoy a fascinating Drone Show!

Goodwill Donation Day - In a partnership with Goodwill San Antonio, fans who donate gently used sports equipment will receive two tickets to a 2023 Missions game.

Sunday, September 17 vs. Springfield Cardinals - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Regular Season Finale - The San Antonio Missions conclude the 2023 regular season with this afternoon game against the Cardinals.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.