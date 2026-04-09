Reed, Vaughns, Kidd, Hoyland Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades







Dallas Renegades quarterback Austin Reed, Renegades wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, D.C Defenders safety Sam Kidd and Houston Gamblers kicker John Hoyland were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week two of UFL season.

Reed completed 22-36 fir 240 yards and four touchdown passes in he Renegades' 31-15 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. He threw to eight different receivers, including favorite target Tyler Vaughns who shares Offensive honors after breaking a league single-game, regular season record with 11 receptions for 146 yards andthree touchdowns. Reed targeted Vaughns 16 times.

Vaughns played at USC before being selected by Arlington in the 10th round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft.

Honorable mention goes to DC Defenders running back Deon Jackson who carried 11 times for 97 yards and tied a UFL record with three rushing touchdowns while adding one reception for 29 yards in the Defenders' 44-26 win over the Columbus Aviators.

Defensively, Kidd finished with seven total tackles, one interception plus seven total pass break ups in the DC victory.

Kidd played at James Madison and has been a member of the Defenders since the 2025 season.

Honorable mention goes to Louisville Kings linebacker Cam Gill who collected six total tackles, with two sacks in the Kings' 19-9 loss to the Orlando Storm.

With two seconds remaining, Gamblers kicker John Hoyland connected on a game-winning, 50-yard field goal to lift Houston to a 22-20 victory at home over the Birmingham Stallions. The winning kick was his fifth field goal of the game.

Hoyland played college football at Wyoming and on January 13th he was selected by Houston in the 2026 UFL Draft.

His big kick lifted the Gamblers to 1-1 this season.