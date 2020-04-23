Red Sox Unveil New Premium Seating

Salem, Virginia - While the 2020 Salem Red Sox season is currently postponed, ballpark improvements continue during the off season. Salem Memorial Ballpark looks forward to re-opening the gates, while introducing fans to new premium seating, located directly behind home plate.

The upgraded seating area, referred to as Strike Zone seating, will feature 184 4Topps stadium seats - the premier seating product line in sports and entertainment venues. The seats will feature durable, innovative, breathable mesh, creating airflow that reduces surface temperature and provides extended comfort.

"We are very excited to have the new 4Topps premium seats at the ballpark for Red Sox fans to enjoy," said Wendy Delano, City of Salem, Director of Civic Facilities. "This section of seats will bring a new level of experience to the ballpark - these are certainly going to be the best seats in the house."

This ballpark enhancement comes after months of planning and a collaboration between the City of Salem and the Salem Red Sox to develop a long-term plan to preserve the history and economic vitality of the ballpark. "Salem and the surrounding valley should be proud of their community leadership," said Salem Red Sox Managing Director Jeff White. "All recognize what a precious asset the Ballpark is. It's now over 25 years old, but the setting is still beautiful, and the structure is as handsome and fitting as ever. We look forward to keeping it that way."

Advance single-game ticket prices for Strike Zone seats are just $13, with season ticket packages starting at just $216 including a variety of season ticket holder gifts and incentives.

"These are the most premium stadium seats on the market and we are thrilled to add them to our Strike Zone seating area," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This has always been a popular area with in seat service and cup holders, but these seats will take the fan experience in this section to an entirely new level."

For more information on Strike Zone ticket packages, call (540) 389-3333 or email info@salemsox.com.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Stadium in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

