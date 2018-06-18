Red Hot Rapids Face Intradivisional Rivals

June 18, 2018 - Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) - Watertown Rapids News Release





With five games against intradivisional rivals over the next six days, the Watertown Rapids aim to increase their two game lead in PGCBL Central Division. The Rapids are on a torrid pace, winning eight of their last ten games and leading the league in runs scored. The second place Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs come to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds tonight and Saturday night (game time 7:05), while the Utica Blue Sox are in town Thursday (7:05) and Sunday (5:05). The Rapids will be on the road against division rival Adirondack Trail Blazers Wednesday night. Special prices are being offered by the Rapids for every Tuesday and Thursday night game, with fans being able to purchase two tickets for just $10 presented by Tunes 92.5.

