Red Card Controversy?! Comets vs Sockers Elbow: MASL Under Review

Published on March 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







On this episode of Under Review, produced by the Major Arena Soccer League, Ryan and Phil break down a series of controversial decisions from the Kansas City Comets vs San Diego Sockers matchup. The spotlight is on Chad Vandergriffe's red card for an apparent elbow on Nilton de Andrade-was the decision justified or too harsh? The crew also analyzes a disallowed Sockers goal that sparked frustration, examining whether the officials applied the rules correctly. Plus, a pair of blue cards for contact above the shoulder raises further debate, with Ryan arguing the incidents warranted a blue and yellow card combination instead. It's a detailed look at discipline, intent, and referee interpretation in one of the week's most debated MASL matches.







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