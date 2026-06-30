Red Bull New York and FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee Announces Free Knockout Round Schedule For NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







Red Bull New York and FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee Announces Free Knockout Round Schedule For NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub At Sports Illustrated Stadium

Fans Can Watch FIFA World Cup 2026™ Knockout Matches for Free from Inside a Professional Soccer Stadium; Tickets Available at SportsIllustratedStadium.com

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee and Red Bull New York confirmed the NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub's full knockout round schedule, with dates running through the Semifinals on Wednesday, July 15.

Over 200,000 fans already registered for the free Jersey Fan Hub, to experience matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ from inside Sports Illustrated Stadium, one of the premier soccer venues in the United States.

With its authentic soccer atmosphere, giant video boards, and direct PATH access from Manhattan, the Jersey Fan Hub and RBNY Soccer Celebration offer a unique opportunity to watch the world's biggest tournament from inside a professional soccer stadium.

The watch parties will feature real-time match broadcasts, Red Bull New York player meet-and-greets, live DJ sets and entertainment, interactive fan activations, and sponsorship integrations. Fans will have the opportunity to watch live matches from the stadium floor, highlighted by a state-of-the-art 60-foot screen on the pitch.

NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub and RBNY Soccer Celebration - Knockout Round Schedule

Round of 32

Tuesday, June 30 - RBNY Soccer Celebration

5:00pm: France vs Sweden

9:00pm: Mexico vs Ecuador

Wednesday, July 1 - Jersey Fan Hub

8:00pm: USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thursday, July 2 - Jersey Fan Hub

3:00pm: Spain vs Austria

7:00pm: Portugal vs Croatia

Friday, July 3 - Jersey Fan Hub

6:00pm: Argentina vs Cape Verde

9:30pm: Colombia v Ghana

Round of 16

Monday, July 6 - RBNY Soccer Celebration

8:00pm: Winner Match 31 v Winner Match 84

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 9 - Jersey Fan Hub

4:00pm: QF: Winner Match 89 v Winner Match 90

Friday, July 10

3:00pm: QF: Winner Match 93 v Winner Match 94

Saturday, July 11

5:00pm: QF: Winner Match 91 v Winner Match 92

9:00pm: QF: Winner Match 95 v Winner Match 96

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 14 - Jersey Fan Hub

3:00pm: SF: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

Wednesday, July 15 - Jersey Fan Hub

3:00pm: SF: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Free admission for all Jersey Fan Hub dates are available now at SportsIllustratedStadium.com.

Fans are encouraged to register in advance to guarantee entry.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2026

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