Ready for Primetime: Joseph Hess, Quarterback

Joseph Hess was shell-shocked when his doctor told him to consider sitting out his senior high school football season. After a long intermission off the field and a near 45-pound loss, Hess aspired to return to the game he loved. A brutal case of pneumonia and other viruses halted the football career of a quarterback who was being recruited by Big Ten and Big 12 schools.

"At times, it was hard even to exist [with the sickness]," Hess explained. It set me back academically and athletically. So, the majority of the schools filling up my mailbox fizzled away."

Hess, who lettered in five sports (basketball, baseball, soccer, track, and football) at Mount Pleasant High School, couldn't do the one thing he loved more than anything: competing.

He quickly was able to get back on his feet, choosing the JUCO route. First, Hess attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, where he was on scholarship. To follow his dream of becoming a professional football player, he quickly pivoted, transferring to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.

MAKING THE LEAP

A big jump for a kid from the Midwest, Hess had to transition to unfamiliar territory and provide a living situation for himself.

"The thing about California JUCOs is that most guys are from the area," he explained. "Typically, a handful of guys are sleeping on the floor, eight deep, in a two-bedroom apartment while doing whatever you could to get food. It's the wild wild west for sure."

Hess finished his collegiate football career at North American University and immediately knew he wanted to continue his football journey.

During camp at NAU, he hit it off with an agent who helped him get a workout with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. He also connected Hess with Tom House, the grandfather of biomechanics. House worked closely with MLB and NFL stars such as Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan, Rob Nen, Orel Hershiser, Tim Tebow, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

"Teams were very interested in the measurables, but I needed more on film to play at the next level."

ENTERING THE ARENA

He found his stride in his rookie season with the Orlando Predators in 2023, passing for more than 1,000 yards and accounting for 18 touchdowns. He was finally given the reigns to an offense, and he flourished.

"It was a really cool rookie experience to have," Hess told me. "It was a grad school-level rookie experience."

In 2024, Hess joined the West Texas Desert Hawks, an established organization with a quarterback already in place. Jonathan Bane, a veteran of indoor and arena football, was at the helm.

Hess credited Bane for making him a better player and professional, explaining, "Obviously I wanted to play [...] but being with Bane every day, that's going to make me better. Whether I'm the starter or not, you'll accidentally get better when 13 out of the 24 guys have suited up in the NFL."

Being around Bane and head coach Chris Sigfried was vital to the evolution of Hess as a quarterback today.

HEAD WEST YOUNG MAN

This season, Hess will suit up for the Washington Wolfpack as they look to make waves in the brand-new Arena Football One. As a new organization, general manager Miguel Morga and head coach J.R. Wells are ecstatic to see what the future holds, and the same can be said for Hess.

While visiting Washington and playing for West Texas, he explained how he fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and its offerings.

"I know how Seahawks fans are, I know how Supersonics fans are, and I know how Kraken fans are," he explained. "I've played in some of the best environments this game has to offer, and I know with this city, the ceiling is untapped."

Hess is a true believer in the ownership group's willingness to win and compete at a high level. He marvels at the idea of building something special for years to come in a city he truly loves.

