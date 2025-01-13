January 13 Transactions Update

January 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After a busy weekend of signings and transactions, there are some big moves being made. The teams of Arena Football One continue to build strong teams as they prepare to compete for the 2025 Arena Championship. See who your favorite AF1 team signed for the 2025 season. Here is the AF1 Transactions Update for January 13, 2025.

Henry Kellogg joins the Arizona Bandits for the 2025 season and will immediately impact the Bandits. During their playoff run, Kellogg delivered 8.0 sacks in 2024 for the Salina Liberty. Adding a game-wrecker like Kellogg is key to any arena team, and he will help the Bandits steal possessions all season. Arizona is building a defensive line that is filled with disruptive linemen and players at every level of the defense. With Kellogg leading the way, the Bandits will be wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

The following players have signed letters of intent with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Aeden Johnson Corpus Christi K

Tony Kennedy SW Kansas OL

Dominick Grimm Washington K

Henry Kellogg Arizona DL

Ed Crouch Wilkes Barre QB

Tyrone Sampson Jr Billings OL

Shaun Lewis Jr Nashville DB

Shiloh Leefasi Ta'ase Billings OL

Mike Brown Arizona OL

The following players have retired from Arena Football. Their current team retains their rights.

Damian Francis Corpus Christi WR/DB

