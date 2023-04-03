Rawhide Announce 2023 Opening Night Roster

April 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







On Monday, the Visalia Rawhide announced its roster for the 2023 season. Of the 30 players, 18 of them spent time with the 2022 Rawhide team.

According to Baseball America's Prospect Handbook, the Rawhide have three players who are top 30 prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Druw Jones is ranked as the third best prospect in the system after being selected in the first round (second overall) of last years draft. Jones will make his professional debut with the Rawhide after a season ending injury on his first day of spring training.

Manuel Pena is ranked as the 21st prospect. He joined the Rawhide on July 26th in 2022 from the Arizona Complex League at just 18-years-old. He was the highest paid international signee in 2021.

Andrew Pintar is the 25th top prospect. He was drafted last year in the fifth round from Brigham Young University, after walking on at BYU before earning a scholarship. He will be making his professional debut with the Rawhide.

The Rawhide open the 2023 season in Lake Elsinore on Thursday April 6th for a three-game series. The home opener at Valley Strong Ballpark is Tuesday April 11th at 6:30pm versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The full 2023 Visalia Rawhide Opening Day Roster is attached.

Players and staff are available for media interviews today at Valley Strong Ballpark from 3:30pm-4:30pm.

