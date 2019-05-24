Rascals Take Opener over Otters

O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals defeated the Evansville Otters 6-1 in their series opening game on Friday night at CarShield Field. Dalton Roach went six innings in the victory, and JD Hearn hit a two-run homer in the seventh that put the game out of reach.

The Rascals scored three runs in the third, starting with an RBI single from Andrew Penner. After the run scored, Otters catcher Rob Calabrese, trying to peg Tanner Murphy out at third, fired a throw down the left field line, allowing Murphy to score on the same play. Trevor Achenbach brought home another run after legging out an infield single to make it 3-0, but later left the game due to injury. He extended his team-high hitting streak to 21 games on the play, dating back to last season. The all-time Rascals record is 31, set by Mike Robertson in the 2001 season.

The Otters responed with a solo homer from Anthony Maselli in the third inning, his first professional hit, but it was the only run they would muster in the game. Nolan Meadows made it 4-1 Rascals with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, which was immediately followed by Hearn's blast.

Roach (2-0) took the win, allowing just a single run in six innings of work, with three hits, three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. Tanner Cable recorded two scoreless innings out of the Rascals' bullpen, and Yeison Medina earned his first save of the year, striking out Keith Grieshaber with the bases loaded to end the game. It was the only hitter Medina faced.

Randy Wynne (1-2) suffered the loss for the Otters, allowing six runs, including five earned, in 6 2/3 innings of work. He walked three and struck out seven.

The Rascals (9-5) and Otters (7-6) play the second game of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Joe Mortillaro will take the mound for the Rascals, and will be opposed by Tyler Beardsley.

