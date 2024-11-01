Ramone Palmer Set to Return to Comets for Ninth Season

November 1, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The reigning Eastern Conference Champion Comets have announced the re-signing of veteran forward Ramone Palmer, who will be in his 10th season in the league, nine of which have been with the Comets. Per team and league policies, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Palmer, a Kingston, Jamaica native, tied a career high with 23 regular-season games played and finished with 12 goals and seven assists. He also set a career best in blocks with 24 for a Comets team which finished second in the Eastern Conference in fewest goals allowed.

Since joining the MASL for the 2014-15 season, Palmer has seen action in 166 games with 134 points on 72 goals and 62 assists over his career.

2023-24 was an incredible story for Kansas City. After enduring a mid-season skid, the team put together a winning streak which propelled them deep into the playoffs and an eventual Ron Newman Cup Finals appearance where the team came up short against the Chihuahua Savage. This season, Palmer is ready for the Comets to take the next step and win it all.

"As a veteran player, I'm looking forward to bringing my experience and passion to every game. With the best fans, organization, staff, and roster, we are prepared and ready to accomplish our goals this season," said Palmer.

The ultimate team goal in the MASL is to win the Ron Newman Cup and the Comets reached the Finals last season as the Eastern Conference Champions. To win the Championship, Comets Head Coach Stefan Stokic knows that Palmer will play a role in bringing the Cup to Kansas City.

Stokic said, "Ramone is a player who was massive in our run in the postseason last year and will continue to lead us with his hard work and killer mentality. He is a huge part of our style of play, and we are happy to have him with us again."

During the 2024 playoffs, Palmer appeared in six games for the Comets, finishing in the top five in playoff points for the team with three goals and an assist. In his career he has 32 playoff games to his credit with 18 points on 10 goals and eight assists.

Palmer and the Comets will kick off their home schedule on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 pm against their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush. Single game tickets are now on sale beginning at just $20. Get yours today at www.kccomets.com/tickets.

