Quad City's Leif Mattson Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on December 16, 2025 under SPHL News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for December 8-14.

Mattson scored three goals, including two game-winners, assisted on three others, and was +6 in leading the Storm to a three-game weekend sweep, extending their winning streak to four games.

On Friday, Mattson scored his seventh goal of the season just 5:36 into the game and added an assist in Quad City's 3-0 win over Birmingham. The following night, Mattson opened and closed the scoring in the Storm's 3-2 overtime win over the Bulls. The Thompson, MB native found the net midway through the first period before tallying the game-winner 3:04 into the extra period. On Sunday, Mattson closed out his weekend with a pair of assists as Quad City downed Evansville 4-2.

A two-time All-SPHL First Team selection (2023-24, 2024-25) who is in his fourth season with Quad City, Mattson shares the league lead with a +11 rating (tied), is tied for second in goals (nine) and game-winning goals (three), and ranks third with 20 points.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (0-1-0, 3 ga, 40 saves), Kyler Head, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Matt Allen, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Josh Boyko, Macon (1-0-0, 1 ga, 19 saves), Cam Gaudette, Pensacola (1 gp, 1g, 1a), Garrett Devine, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, 1a, +4, shg, gwg), and Andrew Stacey, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, +2)







