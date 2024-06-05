PWHL Ottawa Strikes New Deal with Natalie Snodgrass

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has re-signed forward Natalie Snodgrass to a one-year contract extension for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Natalie is a valuable member of our group," said PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "She played on the powerplay and on the penalty killing units last season. She's a great teammate and a real competitive player on the ice. She battles out there. We are really excited to have that type of player back in our lineup."

A native of Eagan, Minnesota, Snodgrass played 23 games for PWHL Ottawa throughout the 2024 season. The 25-year-old scored her first career goal in her first PWHL game, on January 13 in Toronto, and finished the season with six points.

Snodgrass joined PWHL Ottawa as a training camp invite after spending the 2022-23 season with the PHF's Minnesota Whitecaps. Prior to that, she played five NCAA seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies, including two as captain, and graduated in 2022 as the program's all-time leading goal scorer.

"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity to come back to Ottawa," says Snodgrass. "I've told everyone I know that this is the best place to play in the PWHL. I know, I'm a bit biased. I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with our fans next fall. We have some unfinished business. I'm convinced that Year 2 will be even better than Year 1."

Snodgrass is the first player to officially re-sign with Ottawa this offseason. She joins a team with nine additional returnees who signed multi-year contracts ahead of the league's inaugural season, including forwards Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Gabbie Hughes, Hayley Scamurra and Tereza Vanišová; defenders Ashton Bell, Savannah Harmon and Jincy Roese; goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

Ottawa will continue its roster building at the 2024 PWHL Draft taking place on Monday, June 10, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The team holds the second pick in all seven rounds of the selection process.

