PWHL Ottawa Signs Aneta TejralovÁ to New Two-Year Contract

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has re-signed defender Aneta Tejralová to a two-year contract extension for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) seasons.

"Aneta is an exceptional skater. She never backs down when it's time to block a shot. Her leadership is obvious. Carla MacLeod has entrusted her with the title of captain of the Czech national team. She's a great influence in our clubhouse," comments PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

A native of Prague, Czechia, Tejralová appeared in 23 games during the 2024 PWHL season after joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick. With eight points (2G, 6A), she was the second most productive defender in Ottawa.

On the international scene, the 28 year old has participated in the IIHF Women's World Championship on eight occasions. She won bronze medals in both 2022 and 2023. She also represented her country at the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

"PWHL Ottawa and our fans have been so welcoming, Ottawa feels like home. I am excited to continue playing for this team. Last year Ottawa gave me a lot of opportunities and confidence to be better so I can't wait to see what next season can bring," says Tejralová.

Tejralová becomes the second player to reach an agreement with Ottawa this week, following the re-signing of Natalie Snodgrass. Together, they join a group of nine other returning players under contract with the team for next season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Gabbie Hughes, Hayley Scamurra, Tereza Vanišová and Natalie Snodgrass, defenders Ashton Bell, Savannah Harmon and Jincy Roese as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

Ottawa will continue its roster building at the 2024 PWHL Draft taking place on Monday, June 10, at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The team holds the second pick in all seven rounds of the selection process.

