PWHL New York Names Greg Fargo as Head Coach

June 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK, NY - PWHL New York today announced that Greg Fargo has been hired as the team's head coach.

Fargo joins PWHL New York from Colgate University where he has spent the past 12 seasons as head coach of the women's hockey program. Prior to his time at Colgate, Fargo served as the head coach for the women's hockey team at Elmira College. His all-time NCAA head coaching record sits at 334-170-39, which includes a 255-147-34 record at Colgate.

"I am very proud to welcome Greg Fargo to our family," said PWHL New York General Manager Pascal Daoust. "His track record of repeated successes and honors, both individually and through team victories and titles at Colgate, speaks for itself. The discipline and consistency demonstrated by his athletes on the ice reflect the high standards we aim to present to New York fans: a committed, dedicated group that competes with passion, focusing our collective efforts towards a single, unified goal."

A native of Kingston, ON, Fargo coached Colgate University to seven 20-win seasons, five NCAA tournament berths- including two Frozen Fours and one national championship appearance- 10 ECAC hockey tournament appearances and four ECAC Hockey championships. He was named the ECAC Coach of the Year in 2020-21.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to join PWHL New York and coach some of the best players in the world," said Fargo. "This league is on an exciting trajectory, and I am eager to contribute to its growth and success. This is a great opportunity to continue to develop as a coach and pursue championships in the premier league of women's hockey. I look forward to working with Pascal and the rest of the organization to build on the solid foundation already in place. The upcoming off-season is full of potential, and I can't wait to get started."

During his tenure at Colgate, Fargo coached PWHL New York players Jessie Eldridge and Olivia Zafuto. He also coached Jaime Bourbonnais while serving as an assistant coach for Canada at the 2016 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship where they earned a silver medal.

PWHL New York holds the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, which is set to take place on Monday, June 10 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

