Pulaski's Calfee Park Named Appalachian League Field of the Year

PULASKI, Va. - Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park has been named the 2019 Appalachian League Field of the Year, the Rookie-Advanced League announced Friday. It is the third consecutive season in which the Pulaski Yankees' field has earned the top ranking based on data gathered and compiled by the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA).

En route to a 47.16 out of 50 overall score, Pulaski earned top rankings in 10 of 11 categories - field set-up for batting practice and infield practice, preparation of field for game, overall playing surface, dirt areas, infield turf area, outfield turf area, bullpen areas, warning track, pitchers mound, and professionalism of crew.

Pulaski Yankees' head groundskeeper Gary Martin will now serve as the League's nomination for the STMA Sports Turf Manager of the Year in the Short Season/ Rookie classification.

"We're extremely proud of our playing surface here at Calfee Park and congratulate Gary and our entire groundscrew on another great season," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "Our goal each season and each game is to provide the best field and set up possible for our team and our Appalachian League opponents, and we're honored to earn this top ranking for the third year in a row."

2019 Rankings:

Pulaski

Greeneville

Burlington

Danville

Kingsport

Johnson City

Bluefield

Elizabethton

Princeton

Bristol

