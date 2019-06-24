Pulaski Yankees to Open Gates at 4pm for Remainder of 2019 Season

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today announced they will open gates at 4pm for all remaining games at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park for the 2019 season. Fans looking to take advantage of the new early entry time must have a paid ticket to that night's game.

"We believe this will enhance our fan experience by offering folks a chance to watch both our team and the visiting team take batting practice," said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. "This is becoming more and more common at the Major League level, and we think our fans will be excited to catch early action at Calfee Park this summer."

Concessions windows and select kiosks will be open at 4pm, with all additional concession stands opening by 5:30pm.

"From the renovated concourse to new additions such as cornhole and inflatables, there is a lot for fans to enjoy at Calfee Park, and we look forward to opening gates earlier to give our fans more time to enjoy a summer afternoon/evening at the ballpark," Haugh said.

Following today's league-wide off day, the Yankees travel to Princeton for games Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home Thursday to start a seven-game homestand. It will be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with discounted draft and fountain beverages. The Jared Stout band will perform live post-game as part of the Extra Innings music series. Tickets are available at pulaskiyankees.net, in office at Calfee Park, and by calling (540) 980-1070.

