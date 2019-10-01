Pulaski Yankees Release 2020 Schedule

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees today announced their 2020 schedule, with the team opening at home at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park on Monday, June 22. The Opening Night matchup against the Bristol Pirates kicks off a five-game homestand and is the first time the Yankees have opened the season at home since 2017.

The 2020 schedule again features 34 home and 34 road contests, with five games at Calfee Park in June, 16 in July, and 13 in August. The Yankees regular-season home schedule will conclude on August 26 against the Rays before a six-game season-ending road trip with three games in Danville and three games in Johnson City. The Appalachian League playoffs are scheduled to begin on September 3.

The 2020 season will mark Pulaski's sixth as a New York Yankees affiliate and the 55th season for Pulaski baseball in the Appalachian League. The Pulaski Yankees hold an all-time record of 193-155 (189-148 regular season) and have reached the Appalachian League playoffs three times (2015, 2017, and 2019). The Yankees won the Appalachian League East with a League-best 42-26 record in 2019 before losing a decisive game three in the first round of the playoffs in a 17-inning contest against the Burlington Royals.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2020 season and can be purchased by calling (540) 980-1070. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2020. Please visit pulaskiyankees.net for more information.

Pulaski Yankees 2020 Schedule

June 22-23 vs. Bristol July 15-17 vs. Johnson City August 11-13 at Greeneville

June 24-26 vs. Elizabethton July 18-20 vs. Danville August 14-16 vs. Princeton

June 27-29 at Bluefield July 21-23 at Kingsport August 17 OFF

June 30 OFF July 24-26 at Danville August 18-20 at Elizabethton

July 1-3 vs. Burlington July 27-29 vs. Kingsport August 21-23 vs. Greeneville

July 4-6 at Princeton July 30-August 1 vs. Bluefield August 24-26 vs. Princeton

July 7-8 at Bristol August 2 OFF August 27-29 at Danville

July 9-10 vs. Bristol August 3-4 at Bristol August 30-September 1 at Johnson City

July 11-13 at Burlington August 5-7 at Princeton

July 14 OFF August 8-10 vs. Burlington

