Prowlers, Rockers Announce Exhibition Game

September 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers have announced an exhibition game to be played on Friday, Oct. 13 at McMorran Place in Port Huron, Michigan. The puck will drop at 7 P.M.

Admission for season ticket holders of either team will be free while all other fans can get a ticket for $7. Senior/military/student/kids discounts will NOT apply for this game. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. To purchase ahead of time, visit phprowlers.com/tickets or call the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

The game will not count toward the regular season standings, but it will be a great opportunity for fans to see the players in training camp for their favorite teams.

There is still time to get Prowlers season tickets for the 2023-24 season! Pick your seat and get exclusive benefits when you become a season ticket member. Visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or call the box office at 810-985-6166 for more details or to purchase.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2023

Prowlers, Rockers Announce Exhibition Game - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.