Prowlers Kick off Homestand against Mammoth

A seven-game homestand begins for the Port Huron Prowlers this weekend when they welcome in the Elmira Mammoth on March 10 and 11. The Prowlers are 7-9-1 at McMorran Place this season.

Port Huron is coming off of a split in Delaware against the Thunder last week. After dropping the first game 5-2 on March 3, the Prowlers came away with three points in a 7-6 barn burner on March 4. Joe Deveny led the way with four points in the win while Matt Stoia scored twice. Wyatt Hoflin got the victory while Colten Lancaster took the loss the night before in his first professional start. Port Huron is fourth in the Continental Division at 22-19-6 with 67 points, two back of the Motor City Rockers.

Elmira has dropped its last six games but got a point out of a home-and-home with the Danbury Hat Tricks last weekend. Luke Richards scored the lone goal for the Mammoth in a 5-1 defeat in Danbury on March 3. The next night at home, Elmira opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period. The Hat Tricks battled back to tie it and eventually took the game in a shootout. Harley White made 57 saves for the Mammoth in that one. At 12-25-6, Elmira sits fourth in the Empire Division, eight points behind Watertown.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-0)

Dec. 26 @ Elmira: Prowlers 10, Mammoth 3

Dec. 28 @ Elmira: Prowlers 5, Mammoth 3

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers shook off a sluggish start with four second-period goals to give them a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Liam Freeborn led the way with three points and Matt Graham added two. Joe Noonan made 32 stops for the win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Alex Johnson (D) - Johnson had a season-high five points in the first matchup between these teams on Dec. 26 in Elmira. He's been steadily racking up assists and is tied for the team lead in that category with 30, but hasn't found the back of the net in his last 14 games.

Mammoth - Justin Schmit (D) - Since his trade from Columbus, the veteran defenseman has seen an increased role with the Mammoth. As a River Dragon, Schmit dropped the gloves this season with Dustin Henning and Gino Mini.

STAT CENTRAL

If he plays both games this weekend, Matt Graham (PHP) will pass Joe Pace Jr. for the most games played in Prowlers history (Pace sits at 268 with PHP)...Tate Leeson's (ELM) 34 points is the fewest by any player leading his team in points this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

March 10, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

March 11, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166

