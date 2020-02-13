Promotional Schedule Announced as 2020 Marauders Single Game Tickets Go on Sale

February 13, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders today announced the 2020 promotional schedule for the team's 11th season at LECOM Park. Single game tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 15 at the LECOM Park ticket office, online at www.BradentonMarauders.com, and by phone by calling 877-893-2827.

The Marauders' 2020 home opener is Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Charlotte Stone Crabs featuring a 941 T-Shirt giveaway for the first 750 fans through the gates. Opening weekend continues on Friday, April 10th when the ZOOperstars! inflatable performance troupe will perform. The Friday night game also features an Easter Egg Hunt and the first of eight spectacular post-game fireworks shows presented by Budweiser.

Marauders home games will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. There will be four 10:30 a.m. games at LECOM Park. The first 10:30 a.m. game will be Education Day on Wednesday, April 22. The Marauders will also host 10:30 a.m. Camp Day games on Wednesday, June 17 and Wednesday, July 22. The final game of the 2020 season on September 6 will also be a 10:30 a.m. game. Bradenton will also host a 5:30 p.m. game on Saturday, July 4. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for Monday-Friday home games, 5:00 p.m. for Saturday home games and noon for Sunday home games. Gates will open 30 minutes before first pitch for morning games and doubleheaders. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Recurring weekly promotions in 2020 will be My Suncoast Bark in the Park presented by ABC7 at Wednesday night home games, Thirsty Thursdays presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota, featuring $2 select drafts (16 ounces) and $1 sodas (16 ounces), and Family Fun Fridays featuring Baseball Bingo presented by PLS Print, and the postgame Kids Fun Run presented by Mosaic for children 12 and younger.

Popular annual promotions returning in 2020 include Nickelodeon Night featuring Dora the Explorer on April 18, Faith & Family Night on May 8, Margaritaville Night presented by LaPensee Plumbing, Pools & Air on June 6, and Star Wars Night on June 27. Star Wars Night is the culmination of the GEEKEND, with Heroes vs. Villains preceding on Friday, June 26. Back to School Night presented by MCR Health takes place on July 25, featuring a backpack giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under through the gates, and post-game fireworks presented by Budweiser.

The annual Independence Day Celebration presented by LECOM will be held on Saturday, July 4. The first 1,500 fans will receive free t-shirts. During the game fans will be able to bid on the patriotically themed jerseys the Marauders wear and winning bidders will be invited onto the field to receive the jersey after the game. Fans will be treated to the largest post-game fireworks show of the season presented by Budweiser.

The Marauders will wear four unique themed jerseys during the 2020 season. The jerseys will be available for auction online and inside the park during the game where the jerseys are worn. Winning bidders will be allowed onto the field postgame to receive the jersey from the player or coach who wore it. The jersey themes are Nickelodeon Night featuring Dora the Explorer on April 18, Margaritaville Night on June 6, Star Wars Night on June 27, and Independence Day on July 4.

The Bradenton Marauders will also continue participating in the Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series in 2020. "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" is the cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative. The program established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide. The Bradenton Marauders will become the Bradenton Barbanegras for five games throughout the 2020 season: April 18, May 7, June 5, July 25, and August 23.

The First Mates Kids Club is open for membership to children ages 12 and younger. It costs just $10 to join and includes a ticket to five select Friday games and the opportunity to participate in an exclusive experience at each game, including an ice cream social, Baseball Buddies, Catch on the Field, Whiffle Ball, and a Meet the Team event! Kids Club members also receive a complimentary club t-shirt, a membership card, 15 percent off merchandise at the team store, and a kids' concessions stand for Friday games.

Tickets to the best 2020 promotional nights are available now as part of the All-You-Can-Eat five game ticket plans. Each plan features tickets to five of the most highly anticipated home games, an all-you-can-eat food package for the five games, and two complimentary gifts. Unused tickets are also exchangeable, creating flexibility for fans who cannot attend all five games.

Prices for the five game plans start as low as $60 for bleacher seating. Baseline Box ticket packages are $70. Infield Box and Infield Reserve sections are $80. The all-you-can-eat food package includes unlimited hot dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches (choice of grilled or crispy), soda, and bottled water, making the five game plans an unbeatable value.

Tickets for Marauders games cost $10 per seat in infield box and infield reserve sections. Tickets cost $8 in baseline box sections. Tickets cost $6 in the Left Field Bleachers.

Marauders season and group ticket packages are on sale now. Marauders season tickets cost $350 for all 70 regular season home games. Season ticket holders receive numerous great benefits, including the ability to exchange unused past or future tickets to any future 2020 Marauders regular season game. Groups of 10 or more will receive a complimentary adjustable Marauders cap and the choice of one free 24-ounce fountain drink or a 20-ounce bottle of water.

The LECOM Park ticket office hours are 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on weekdays when there is not a Pirates Spring Training home game until March 23. On Saturdays, the box office is open from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. when there is not a home game. Spring Training day-of-game box office hours are 9:00 a.m. until 30 minutes after the final out.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from February 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.