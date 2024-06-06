Predators Lose Home Game

June 6, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Orlando Predators News Release







We want to apologize for the turbulence this season. The AFL's initial plans may have been too ambitious, but with recent changes in the front office, we're committed to moving forward positively.

Our goal remains to bring you great entertainment and a team you can be proud of, despite the challenges. We're dedicated to assembling top talent and striving for a championship.

Due to logistical issues, our game originally scheduled for June 13th at home has been moved to June 15th away. We understand the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. For season ticket holders, you have options: use your tickets for a playoff/championship game, apply them to next season, or request a refund after the season.

Thank you for your continued support.

