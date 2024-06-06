Arena Football League Announces Final Schedule for the Remainder of the Season

June 6, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







The Arena Football League (AFL) is excited to announce the final schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season, a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaboration of our team owners, players, and fans.

In an extraordinary effort, team owners came together to overcome numerous challenges, including assisting with travel costs, adjusting bye weeks, and rescheduling games. Their sacrifices and teamwork have ensured that the season will proceed smoothly.

Commissioner Jeff Fisher and Co-Founder Chris Chetty expressed their gratitude to the fans for their continued support and patience during these adjustments. "We appreciate the fans sticking with us through these challenging times. Your loyalty is the backbone of our league," said Commissioner Fisher.

A special thanks goes to the Albany Firebirds and the Orlando Predators for their efforts in overcoming the hurdles of Week 8. Both teams have shown remarkable resilience and sportsmanship.

Mike Kwarta, owner of the Albany Firebirds, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to have navigated through these challenges and are looking forward to an exciting rematch of our opening game against Orlando that went into overtime. The passion and commitment from our players and fans have been incredible."

John Cheney, owner of the Orlando Predators, echoed these sentiments: "Our team is eager to face Albany again. The first game was a nail-biter, and we anticipate another thrilling contest. The support from our fans has been phenomenal, and we can't wait to see them pack the arena."

Additionally, the Wichita Regulators and the Salina Liberty will make up their previously postponed game due to inclement weather earlier in the season. This rescheduled match promises to be a highlight as both teams are eager to showcase their talent and determination.

The AFL remains committed to delivering an exciting and competitive season. The updated schedule, attached to this release, reflects the league's dedication to ensuring a fair and engaging experience for all teams and fans.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.