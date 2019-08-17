Power and Pitching Lead Miners to Win at Joliet

Joliet, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners grabbed the lead early on Saturday night against the Joliet Slammers, and held it the rest of the way thanks to effective pitching in a series-evening 5-2 victory at DuPage Medical Group Field.

In the top of the first inning, with two on and two out, Taylor Sparks kicked off the game in grand style, smacking his seventh home run of the season out to left field to put the Miners ahead 3-0. In the third inning, Jamey Smart added to the lead with a solo home run, his fifth of the season, to make the score 4-0 against Joliet starter Kit Fowler (0-1).

Southern Illinois starter Frank Moscatiello made the lead stand up, working scoreless frames in the first three innings. Joliet then scored a run on a groundout in the bottom of the fourth by Jacob Crum, and got within 4-2 on a solo homer in the sixth by Riley Krane, but that was all Moscatiello (1-0) allowed, while walking three and striking out six to eventually earn his first Miners victory.

Southern Illinois was able to score an insurance run in the top of the seventh, as with two outs and runners at first and second base, Sparks reached on an infield hit to third, with third baseman Milton Ramos' throw to first base getting away from Dash Winningham, allowing Yeltsin Gudino to score on the play to make it 5-2.

The Southern Illinois bullpen took care of the rest- Jake Waters struck out one in two perfect innings in his Miners debut, and Will Headean threw a scoreless eighth inning, setting up Gabe Gentner, who worked a perfect ninth inning for his 11th save, striking out Chaz Meadows to end the game and even the series.

The Miners will look to win the series in the rubber game on Sunday, August 18, at 1:05 p.m., sending Ryan McAuliffe to the mound against Joliet right-hander Daren Osby.

