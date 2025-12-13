Pop-Up Shop to Remain Open Through December 23 Due to High Demand for Club Merchandise

Published on December 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







This much is clear: sports fans are excited about the Fort Wayne Football Club colors, autumn gold and black, and our new monogram logo. We've had such high demand at our Pop-Up Shop that we're going to keep it open, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Dec. 23.

Stop in at the shop, inside the Ruoff Corporate Headquarters, 1670 Magnavox Way in Fort Wayne, and get your holiday shopping done. Our staff would be delighted to discuss ticket options while you're here. We now know our first match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence.

The rest of our schedule will be announced next week.

Can't make it to the Pop-Up Shop? That's OK, we're offering free shipping in our online store through Dec. 19.







