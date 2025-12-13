Demand Is High: Get Set for Fort Wayne Football Club Season with Tix, Merch

Published on December 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







We hope you're staying warm in this cold weather and gearing up for soccer season.

We know the Fort Wayne Football Club fans had been patient. That's why we were so excited to unveil Thursday that our first match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be 7:30 p.m. May 2 against the Charlotte Independence. It's going to be a transformative night in this unbelievable sports market, as we introduce professional soccer in USL League One to Northeast Indiana.

Make sure you and check out our various pricing options for our first season in USL League One.

Our full schedule is expected to be announced this week and you're going to love the dates we've selected and the opponents who will face us at Fort Wayne FC Park, the state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium coming to Bass Road and I-69.

The people of Northeast Indiana are excited about Fort Wayne Football Club merchandise in our new colors, autumn gold and black, with our new monogram logo. That much is clear.

We had so much traffic at our Pop-Up Shop at Ruoff Mortgage's Corporate Headquarters, 1670 Magnavox Way, that we've decided to keep it open through Dec. 23. We'll be there Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. So come on in, stock up on your holiday gifts, and discuss ticket options while you're here!

Also, we're offering free shipping in our online store through Dec. 19.

Fort Wayne Football Club, founded in 2019, is a professional soccer club playing its first season in USL League One in 2026. The club is building a state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, that will open at Bass Road and I-69 in 2026. In pre-professional USL League Two, Fort Wayne FC won division titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

For more information, visit FortWayneFC.com.







