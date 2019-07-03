Playoff Tickets on Sale July 8

July 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - The 2019 FSL First Half South Division Champion Fort Myers Miracle are heading back to the postseason and tickets for their first home playoff game on Wednesday, September 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Hammond Stadium will go on sale on Monday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be available in person at the Miracle offices (Monday-Friday, 9-5 p.m.), over the phone (239-768-4210), or online at miraclebaseball.com. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a mystery giveaway for the first 500 fans. Tickets start as low as $7.50.

The Miracle will open the postseason with Game 1 of the best-of-three South Division Championship Series on the road September 3. Game 3, if necessary, will be at Hammond Stadium on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. Their opponent will be whichever team wins the Second Half in the South Division. If the Miracle win the Second Half, the team with the next best overall record will qualify for the playoffs.

Fort Myers is looking to defend its 2018 FSL title and capture its third championship in the last six years. Both of their championships have been won against Daytona. The FSL Championship Series (best-of-five) will begin September 6. The North Division Champion will host Games 1 and 2, with the South Division Champion hosting Game 3 on September 8 and Games 4 and 5 if necessary (September 9-10).

