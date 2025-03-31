PLAYOFF PREVIEW!: RIVALRIES EVERYWHERE: MASL Monday Breaks Down the Ron Newman Cup

The stage is set for the Ron Newman Cup playoffs in San Diego! Join us on MASL Monday as we preview all the exciting matchups. Harrisburg Heat forward Joey Tavernese joins the show to share his expert analysis. We're breaking down the thrilling playoff bracket, including the St. Louis Ambush's showdown with the defending champion Chihuahua Savage, the San Diego Sockers' rivalry clash with the Empire Strykers, and more! We've got it all covered in Milwaukee Wave vs Kansas City Comets and Utica City FC vs Baltimore Blast. Don't miss our comprehensive playoff preview!

