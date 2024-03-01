Players from UCLA, Ohio State, and Kansas Ink Contracts

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have made three additions to the 2024 roster in Mulivai Levu (UCLA), Mason Eckelman (Ohio State), and Jackson Kline (Kansas). Each of these players will make their debut in Green Bay this summer.

"I'm very excited to have these three guys join the group that we have coming back," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "Levu is hitting in the middle of the UCLA order as a true freshman and is an impact bat. Mason Eckelman was the top catching recruit in the state of Ohio coming out of high school. And Kline is a former teammate of Cooper Kelly both at Kansas and in summer ball, where they won a league title, so that familiarity should help him assimilate quickly."

Mulivai Levu - 1B/3B - UCLA - 6'0"/215 - FR

From the West Coast to Green Bay, Levu is set to join the Rockers this summer after his freshman year at UCLA. The Irvine, California native has already carved out an integral role on the Bruins' squad, starting 7 of 8 games and placing top-five on the team in hits and RBIs as of March 1st. In his first career collegiate game Levu crushed a 2-run home run in a win over Gonzaga.

Mason Eckelman- C - Ohio State - 6'1"/215 - FR

Coming out of Broadview Heights, Ohio, the Buckeye will bring a hot bat up north this summer. In high school, Eckelman batted .402 with 43 RBIs, securing him a conference MVP, a regional championship, and being named the Clevland.com Player of the Year. Perfect Game also ranked him the top catcher in the state of Ohio for his efforts. The freshman is already earning playing time early in the season and got his first collegiate RBI in his debut behind the dish.

Jackson Kline - CF - Kansas - 6'0"/190 - SO

Hailing from Kansas City, Missouri, Kline is currently a sophomore at nearby University of Kansas. The outfielder was ranked as the 12th-best prospect in the state of Missouri when he was at Park Hill High. Following his senior season of high school, he got a taste of college baseball before his debut when he appeared in 44 games for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Future's Collegiate League alongside current Rockers shortstop Cooper Kelly. With the Lake Monsters he batted .301 with a .413 on-base percentage and was subsequently named to the 2022 All-Futures Team. In his first year with the Jayhawks, Kline started in 30 of the team's 57 games and hit a solid .250 at the plate. The then-freshman also drew the fourth most walks on the Jayhawks despite ranking 10th in at bats.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Flex Packs are available now. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

