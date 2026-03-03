Player Spotlight: Barea, Kerkvliet Lead Monarchs to Two-Point Shootout Victory on Opening Night

Published on March 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign opened with drama at Zions Bank Stadium, as Real Monarchs battled to a 2-2 draw before claiming a 4-3 shootout victory for the extra point over North Texas SC. On a night defined by resilience and composure, forward Jesús Barea and goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet stood at the center of it all.

Jesús Barea: Setting the Tone Early

From the opening whistle, Barea made his presence known, nearly finding the breakthrough inside the first minute. The dynamic attacker tested the North Texas back line repeatedly throughout the first half, registering multiple shots on goal and stretching the field with confident movement in the final third.

His breakthrough moment came in the 55th minute.

After a sharp passing sequence unlocked space on the left flank, Barea struck from distance, curling a precise effort into the bottom right corner leveling the match at one a piece. The equalizer shifted momentum entirely, reigniting the Monarchs and energizing the home crowd.

Barea later stepped up in the shootout, calmly converting from the spot to help secure the extra point, capping a complete attacking performance in the season opener.

Max Kerkvliet: The Backbone Between the Posts

While Barea delivered the spark offensively, Kerkvliet provided the foundation defensively.

The Monarchs' goalkeeper recorded six saves across regulation, including key stops in the 24th, 43rd, 51st, and 64th minutes to keep his side within reach. Each intervention proved vital in a tightly contested affair that saw North Texas register eight shots on target.

When the match moved to shootout, Kerkvliet elevated once more.

Setting the tone early by saving the opening shot from the penalty mark, the shot-stopper produced two crucial shootout saves, including the decisive stop that sealed the 4-3 victory and delivered the Monarchs two points to open the campaign.

A Statement to Start 2026

The Monarchs' attacking persistence, 22 total shots on the night, combined with clutch goalkeeping reflects a squad determined to build momentum early in the 2026 season.

Barea's confidence in the final third and Kerkvliet's composure under pressure provided an early glimpse of the identity this team aims to establish: fearless in attack, steady in decisive moments.

With one match in the books and two points secured from the home opener, the Monarchs now turn its focus to the road. Real Monarchs travel to Lawrence this weekend to face Sporting Kansas City II on Sunday, March 8 at Rock Chalk Park. The match will stream on OneFootball.com, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT.







