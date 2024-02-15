Pirates to Host Block Party Downtown on Saturday, February 17

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pirates Block Party in downtown Bradenton will take place on Saturday, February 17 on Old Main Street between 3rd Avenue and Manatee Avenue. The Block Party will run from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event.

"Spring Training has arrived! The City of Bradenton is honored to be affiliated with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and participate in the kickoff," said Mayor Gene Brown. "We look forward to a fantastic family-friendly event."

Activities at the Block Party include autograph sessions with current Pirates players, a photo booth, face painter, balloon artist, a kids zone, and vendor tables featuring team sponsors and community organizations. 1960's cover band Yesterdayze headlines the live entertainment at the event.

Pirates VIPs will address fans from the main stage during the event. The Block Party serves as a launch of Spring Training festivities in Bradenton. "We are incredibly proud be a part of the Bradenton community, and we are thrilled to once again bring the excitement of Pirates Spring Training baseball to our fans," said Pittsburgh Pirates President, Travis Williams. "This block party is one of our favorite ways to kick off the season and show our appreciation for the ongoing support and enthusiasm from the local community."

The LECOM Park box office hours are 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on weekdays when there is not a Pirates home game. On gamedays, the box office will open 4 hours prior to first pitch and close 30 minutes after the final out.

For more information about Pirates Spring Training, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.Pirates.com/SpringTraining, or email Spring.Training@pirates.com.

