Pirates Announce Promotion of Jeff Podobnik to Vice President

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today the promotion of Jeff Podobnik to Vice President, Florida and Dominican Republic Operations. Podobnik, currently in his third year with the Bradenton Operations group and his 31st year in the Pirates organization, joined the Florida group in 2017 as the Director of Florida Operations and oversees the complexes at Pirates City, LECOM Park and the Dominican Academy.

Podobnik will continue to work to guide and support the Florida and Dominican Operations staffs, continuing a culture and working environment where employees can grow and succeed.

As a member of the Bradenton community, Podobnik is directly involved in the local area as a board member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce where he serves as Commerce Treasurer. He is also a member of the Executive Board of the Manatee Economic Development Council. In addition, Podobnik is actively involved in the Bradenton Boys and Girls Club and is a proud Manatee Education Foundation board member.

"We are extremely proud of Jeff and the work he has done with our Florida Operations and look forward to his continued success," said Dennis DaPra, Pirates Executive Vice President and General Manager of PNC Park. "This promotion is very deserved as Jeff has not only become a valued member of the organization, but the entire Bradenton community."

Podobnik began his tenure with the Club as an intern in December 1988 and in 1990 started his career as a Communications & Management Information Systems Coordinator at Three Rivers Stadium. He first joined the Florida Operations staff in 1991 as the Director of Florida Baseball Operations, a position he held until 1999. Later that year he returned to Pittsburgh to assist in the eventual opening of PNC Park and spent 17 years as the Pirates Senior Director of Security and Contract Services before recently returning to Bradenton.

In addition to his work throughout the Pirates organization, Podobnik's resume includes various roles in assisting with Major League Baseball All Star Games in 1994, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008.

A graduate of Slippery Rock University, Podobnik now resides in Parrish, Fla, with his wife, Amy, and son Josh. His adult sons, Tyler and Cooper, were born in Manatee County during Jeff's first stint with the Bradenton group.

