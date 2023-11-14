Pirates Announce 2024 Spring Training Ticket Information and Home Game Times

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced ticket information and game times for 2024 Spring Training games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida. Beginning November 15, fans can purchase season tickets, group tickets and three-game flex packs.

Below is the list of 2024 Spring Training ticket dates:

- Wednesday, November 15

o Season tickets on-sale

o Three-game flex packs on-sale

o Group tickets on-sale

- Friday, January 19

o Individual spring training game ticket on-sale

Benefits of becoming a Pirates spring training season ticket holder include discounted game tickets, discounts on merchandise, concessions, and parking. Season ticket holders are also given opportunities to participate in unique experiences and more. Three-game flex packs allow plan holders the freedom to redeem tickets at their convenience. Flex plan holders will also be given the opportunity to secure a place in line to purchase tickets ahead of 2024 Spring Training single-game ticket on-sale dates. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.

The Pirates will open the 2024 spring campaign on February 24 at Fort Myers against the Twins before hosting the Orioles one day later in the first of 16 home games. The Bucs will play under the lights twice at LECOM Park next spring with first-pitch times of 6:05 for games on March 14 against the Orioles and March 21 against the Blue Jays. The final weekend of the spring schedule will also feature the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in back-to-back games.

For the complete Pirates 2024 Grapefruit League schedule and information on Pirates Spring Training in Bradenton, please visit pirates.com/springtraining.

