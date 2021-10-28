Pirates Announce 2022 Spring Training Ticket Information

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the 2022 Spring Training ticket information for games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. The complete 2022 Spring Training schedule of home games and times was announced earlier this year as the Club prepares for their 54th season in Bradenton.

Today the Pirates released the dates for renewals and on-sales, as well as information regarding the new value-priced three-game Flex Pack. For complete 2022 Spring Training information for Bradenton, visit pirates.com/springtraining.

On Friday, October 29, fans can start renewing their Spring Training Season Ticket packages for 2022 with the new convenient opt-in auto renewal system. The Pirates will send communication via email to each Season Ticket Holder once the information is live on pirates.com. The information will include a step-by-step guide for easy renewal.

New for 2022, Pirates Spring Training Season Ticket Holders will have the option to pay in installments with the launch of the convenient renewal payment plan. First payment will be due at the time of renewal with the balance due on January 10, 2022. Pirates Spring Training Season Ticket Holders will have until Tuesday, February 1, to renew their same seats for the 2022 season.

In addition, the Pirates also announced the on-sale date for the new Three-Game Flex Packs, a three-voucher Spring Training ticket package that allows plan holders the freedom to redeem tickets at their convenience.

Flex Plan Holders will have the opportunity to secure a place in line to purchase tickets ahead of the 2022 Spring Training single-game ticket on-sale dates.

Below is the list of 2022 Spring Training ticket dates:

- Friday, October 29

o Season Ticket Holder renewals

- Tuesday, November 2

o New Season Tickets on-sale

o Three-Game Flex Packs on-sale

o New Group Tickets on-sale

- Tuesday, November 9

o Individual Spring Training game ticket on-sale (online only)

Benefits of becoming a Pirates Spring Training Season Ticket Holder include discounted game tickets, discounts on merchandise, concessions, and parking; an opportunity to participate in unique experiences and more.

The Pirates home schedule begins on Saturday, February 26, against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. The 17-game home schedule also includes games with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, New York Mets and more. The Pirates will also host a night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, March 18, at 6:05 p.m.

