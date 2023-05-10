Pioneer Baseball League Partners with TrackMan Baseball

In furtherance of its dedication to enhance the evaluation and promotion of its players, umpire evaluations and fan experience improvements, the Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter has partnered with TrackMan Baseball technology to track data for batters (exit speed, spin rate, launch, i.e.) and pitchers (release, flight, strike zone, i.e.) at each of its ten ballparks.

TrackMan Baseball is used for player evaluation and development by all major league and minor league teams in the United States, 160+ of the top NCAA programs and by a majority of teams in Japan and Korea. The industry-leading technology captures the most comprehensive and accurate ball tracking data during the game or at practice and is redefining the language of baseball.

"The Pioneer League is all about developing and promoting young ballplayers," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "We're so excited to partner with TrackMan, the industry leader in data tracking, to provide better analytics for our club coaches, better performance data for MLB scouts and better information for our fans."

The technology will be employed at each PBL regular season and postseason games.

"Trackman Baseball cannot be more excited to work with the Pioneer League at all 10 ballparks. One of our key principles alongside PBL is being able to help players reach their highest potential and get to the Major Leagues. During our partnership Trackman will provide data to MLB clubs to promote all players and to call coaches within PBL for player development."

