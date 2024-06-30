Pincince, Matos Homer; Bravehearts Crush Rox

June 30, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

Worcester Bravehearts News Release







Worcester, MA - Owen Pincince (New Haven) and Kevin Matos (Wheaton) each clubbed a three-run home run as the Worcester Bravehearts run-ruled the Brockton Rox 13-3 at Fitton Field Sunday. The long balls marked the first of the season for both 'Hearts hitters.

Worcester opened the game by loading the bases in the first, then took a 2-0 lead when Jackson Marshall (Southern New Hampshire) walked and Joey Rubin (Alabama) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

On the pitcher's mound, 'Hearts starter Jordan Gottesman rolled through the first three innings, striking out four batters and allowing just two hits. Gottesman ran into trouble in the 4th inning, when Brockton scored its first run on a Jack Beverley single. Then the Rox tied the game in the 5th when Connor Vercollone scored on a Rubin error.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 5th, Pincince swatted a three-run home run to left-center off of Rox reliever Colby Barker. Worcester added on when Timmy Wagner (Wheaton) plated Dylan LaPointe (FAU) with a sacrifice fly, and the 'Hearts never trailed again.

A sacrifice fly scored Brockton's third run of the game in the 6th, but Worcester continued its offensive onslaught, opening up its largest lead of the game when LaPointe drove a sacrifice fly to right, Shea Grady (Bryant) raced home on a Brockton throwing error, and Matos clubbed his first homer of the season to right-center.

In the 7th, Worcester secured the run rule victory after Grady scored on a wild pitch and Matos drew a bases-loaded walk.

Gottesman (1-0) earned the win after pitching five innings. The lefty allowed one earned run on five hits, walking one and striking out seven Brockton hitters.

Worcester (16-13) remains in fifth place in the FCBL. The Bravehearts take two days off before returning to Fitton Field Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Futures League Road Warriors. Game 1 begins at 4:30 p.m., with Game 2 starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Both contests are seven innings.

• Discuss this story on the Futures Collegiate Baseball League message board...





Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.