Phillies and Threshers Hosting Job Fair on January 26

January 24, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Phillies and Threshers are hiring now for BayCare Ballpark seasonal positions. A job fair will be held in person at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, January 26 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Multiple positions in Food & Beverage and the Fun Team are available.

For more information for Food & Beverage positions, please contact Justin Stone.

Please email for information about the Threshers Fun Team, our in-game and community event promo team.

The first home game of Phillies Spring Training is scheduled for February 27, Threshers Opening Night is April 8.

BayCare Ballpark

601 N Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from January 24, 2022

Phillies and Threshers Hosting Job Fair on January 26 - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.