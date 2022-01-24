NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Phillies and Threshers Hosting Job Fair on January 26

January 24, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release


CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Phillies and Threshers are hiring now for BayCare Ballpark seasonal positions. A job fair will be held in person at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday, January 26 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Multiple positions in Food & Beverage and the Fun Team are available.

For more information for Food & Beverage positions, please contact Justin Stone.

Please email for information about the Threshers Fun Team, our in-game and community event promo team.

The first home game of Phillies Spring Training is scheduled for February 27, Threshers Opening Night is April 8.

BayCare Ballpark

601 N Old Coachman Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

