Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights and Giveaways for the 2024-2025 Season

December 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

PHILADELPHIA - Today, with just 11 days remaining until the home opener on Saturday, December 14, the Philadelphia Wings announced their exciting lineup of promotional theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-2025 season. Tickets for all games, including special ticket packages, are on sale now at wingslax.com.

All season long, the Wings will host a variety of theme nights to excite every fan, from singles looking for love, to music afficionados, to families in need of Saturday afternoon fun. New this season, the Wings will celebrate Shoot Your Shot Night on Saturday, February 1, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate their love story or start a new one by finding their perfect match(up), as the Wings take on the Rochester Knighthawks. On Friday, March 28, the Wings will celebrate their first-ever 92.5 XTU Country Night presented by New Trail Brewing, featuring a halftime musical performance.

The Wings are proud to announce the return of several fan-favorite theme nights for the 2024-25 season. Following a brief hiatus, the Wings will once again strive to prove they are "top dog" with the return of the fan-favorite Bark in the Bowl presented by CBS Philadelphia on Saturday, January 11. On Saturday, March 8, the Wings will embrace their inner emo for An Emo Evening Vol. III with special guests The Early November. The band comes home for an epic halftime performance as Wings fans celebrate the best of emo all night long.

For fans seeking fun for the whole family, the Wings will once again celebrate Marvel Super Hero™ Day on February 8. For the first time ever, fans are invited to celebrate Wingston's Birthday alongside several of his fellow, furry Philly sports friends on Saturday, March 15.

For many of the theme nights this season, the New Trail Brewing Party Zone will be at the center of the fun as fans are treated to exclusive promotional elements in addition to one of the best parties in pro sports. Additional New Trail Brewing Party Zone and other theme night details will continue to be announced throughout the season.

Wings fans can also look forward to a packed lineup of exclusive in-arena giveaways and special ticket packages this season, including a Wings Fanny Pack for 90s Night, a Wings Coloring Book to celebrate Wingston's birthday, and a Wings Cowboy Hat ticket package in time for Country Night. More information about the ticket packages is available here.

2024-2025 WINGS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14 AT 6:00 P.M.- Wings Home Opener

Giveaway: Wings Schedule Magnet for the first 3,000 fans

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 AT 1:00 P.M. - Bark in the Bowl presented by CBS Philadelphia

Special Ticket Package(s): Collapsible Dog Water Bowl

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19 AT 6:00 P.M. - 90s Night

Giveaway: Retro Fanny Pack for the first 1,000 fans

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 AT 8:00 P.M. - Shoot Your Shot Night

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 AT 1:00 P.M. - Marvel Super Hero™ Day

Giveaway: Exclusive Wings Marvel Comic Book for the first 3,000 fans

Special Ticket Package(s): Marvel x Wings T-Shirt

SATURDAY, MARCH 8 AT 7:00 P.M. - An Emo Evening Vol. III

SATURDAY, MARCH 15 AT 1:00 P.M. - Wingston's Birthday

Giveaway: Wings Coloring Book for the first 1,500 children in attendance

Special Ticket Package(s): Wingston Bobblehead

FRIDAY, MARCH 28 AT 7:00 P.M. - 92.5 XTU Country Night presented by New Trail Brewing

Special Ticket Package(s): Wings Cowboy Hat

SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 7:00 P.M. - Fan Appreciation Night

Giveaway: 2024-2025 Wings Team Poster for first 3,000 fans

The Wings home schedule will open on Saturday, December 14, as the Wings commemorate "A Decade of Dominance" and welcome back over 20 alumni players from the Wings championship teams of the 90s, including Dallas Eliuk, Jake Bergey, Kevin Finneran, and more at a special ticketed pre-game reception with proceeds benefitting Wings Charities. Alumni in attendance will also be honored during the game as the Wings face off against the Desert Dogs. Tickets for the pre-game reception are available now.

