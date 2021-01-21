Phil Giubileo Talks Trashers, Whale on New Hat City Hockey Show

We're Talking Trash on an all-new Hat City Hockey Show!

Host Casey Bryant is joined by hockey broadcaster Phil Giubileo, former voice of the UHL's Danbury Trashers, to share some stories of the glory days of the Bad Boys of Hockey! Giubileo also previews the upcoming NWHL Bubble Season in Lake Placid for Danbury's hometown squad, the Connecticut Whale.

Phil Giubileo is the current voice of the Whale for the NWHL and broadcaster for Quinnipiac University's men's and women's hockey teams. Previously, he spent nine seasons as the play-by-play voice of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (AHL).

