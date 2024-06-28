PERFECT FG by Whyte Secures the Win for the BC Lions: CFL
June 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Thrilling ending at BC place as Whyte makes a 42 yard FG with seconds remaining for a walk off win.
