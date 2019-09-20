Pensacola Chosen to Host Southern League Fall Forum October 6-8

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Pensacola has been chosen as the host location for the 2019 Southern League Fall Forum, bringing more than 75 baseball executives from across the southeast to Pensacola on October 6-8.

Representatives from each of the Southern League's 10 teams, including the new-for-2020 Rocket City Trash Pandas, will be in attendance as well as officials from the league's official headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. "We're very excited to showcase Pensacola's beaches, businesses, downtown, and ballpark to representatives from across the Southern League," Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith said. "The Southern League Fall Forum is a terrific opportunity to bring new business to our city, feature leaders from local companies, and learn new ways to improve our fan experience for the 2020 season."

During the three-day Fall Forum, the Southern League will hold their 2019 Awards & Dinner Banquet on Sunday, October 6th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the Hancock Whitney Club at Blue Wahoos Stadium with a gourmet dinner prepared by Blue Wahoos Concessions. On Monday, October 7th , attendees will be treated to a full schedule of professional development opportunities with workshops featuring guest speakers from across Pensacola including Mark Brooks of BC Powder, Stacy Keller Williams and Mellondy Schmidt of Navy Federal, John Miller of Cox Communications, and Quint Studer of the Blue Wahoos and Building Vibrant Communities. A guided behind-the-scenes tour of Blue Wahoos Stadium with food available from the Blue Wahoos four renovated concession storefronts at each stop will be offered on Monday evening. Teams will gather for a series of brainstorming sessions on Tuesday, October 8th to share ideas and enhance their operations for the 2020 season.

Pensacola previously hosted the Southern League Fall Forum in 2012 following their inaugural season.

