PAUL RABIL vs. BOB WATSON: 2011 NLL FINALS
Published on May 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
The last time the Toronto Rock won the NLL Finals, we saw Paul Rabil and Bob Watson go head-to-head!
The #NLLFinals begin tomorrow at 7:30PM ET on TSN
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