PAUL RABIL vs. BOB WATSON: 2011 NLL FINALS

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







The last time the Toronto Rock won the NLL Finals, we saw Paul Rabil and Bob Watson go head-to-head!

The #NLLFinals begin tomorrow at 7:30PM ET on TSN







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 14, 2026

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