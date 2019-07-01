Patriots Hand Bees Fourth Consecutive Loss

(New Britain, CT) - The Somerset Patriots (38-25) defeated the New Britain Bees (32-31) 10-3 at New Britain Stadium on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series in the Hardware City.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (5-5) suffered the loss after allowing eight runs on ten hits (three home runs) in four innings pitched, walking one while striking out two. Somerset starting pitcher Thomas Dorminy (4-4) earned the win, giving up one run on three hits across six innings of work, walking three and striking out nine.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead versus Lara just two batters into the ballgame courtesy of a Jimmy Paredes sacrifice fly that plated Ramon Flores after he gave the keynote in the contest by tripling into the gap in right centerfield. Paredes was it once again in the top half of the third inning as he launched a two-run home run down the right field line to give the visitors a 3-0 advantage. The power display was not over yet for Paredes, as he contributed to a five-run top of the fourth frame with his second tater of the evening, a two-run blast to right, part of an inning that saw the Patriots bat around against Lara and take command of the matchup 10-0, with Paredes responsible for half of the runs driven home by way of five rib-eye steaks. New Britain scored their lone run of the night in the home half of the sixth when Jonathan Galvez drew a bases loaded walk that allowed Bijan Rademacher to cross the plate after he reached on a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning. One of the bright spots for the home team despite the defeat was Galvez, whose leadoff base knock in the bottom of the fifth not only broke up Dorminy's no-hitter, but also extended his hitting streak to a season-high ten consecutive games overall and is currently the longest active hit-streak on the ballclub. Seven of the nine players penciled into the starting lineup by Bees skipper Goose Gozzo tallied one hit each en route to the loss, including Stamford product Joe Poletsky, who was making his 2019 debut with the boys from the Hardware City.

The Bees continue their series with the Somerset Patriots at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, July 2nd, when the teams face off in a single admission doubleheader, with both contests slated for seven innings of play. First pitch in game number one is scheduled for 5:35 P.M., with the nightcap taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Don't miss out on the Bees BOGO deal on this Two-fer Tuesday , as all fans can buy one regular priced ticket and get one FREE when purchasing online, by phone at 860-826-BEES (2337), or at the Bees Box Office.

