Parker Allison Returns for Year Three in Macon

Published on July 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that they are signing defenseman Parker Allison for the 2026-27 season.

Allison, 28, from Dallas, Texas, returns for his third season with the Mayhem after being acquired from the Birmingham Bulls in a trade in November of 2024. Last season Allison became one of 18 players in Mayhem history to play more than 100 games with the team, and he has yet to miss a game since joining Macon.

"Parker's a player that doesn't get enough recognition but is truly valuable to any team's defensive group," said Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's an important cog of what we are building back there."

Allison set a career high with 15 points last season (4 g, 11 a) and was tied for second among all SPHL defensemen with four power-play goals last season.

"I'm super pumped to be back in Mac-town in front of the best fans in the league," said Allison. "We took some huge strides in getting this team back to where it should be and I can't wait to get this season started."

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







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