Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Amad Anderson

October 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Panthers have acquired a receiving threat with a resume featuring top-flight competition with the signing of former Temple and Purdue wide receiver Amad Anderson, Jr.

"Amad is a smooth, steady wide receiver that has big-play ability," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He's fast and efficient in his routes and has the agility to uncover on all three levels."

As a senior at Temple in 2023, Anderson became the 8th player in program history to record five or more 100-yard receiving games. Anderson led the Owls with 647 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns. He recorded a career-high 10 receptions for 117 yards against #20 Miami. Prior to transferring to Temple, Anderson spent three years at Purdue, totaling 36 catches for 362 yards in 17 games.

Following college, Anderson had a "taste of the NFL" in minicamp with the New York Jets. Attention to detail and being ready to take advantage of opportunities are the biggest lessons he learned. He's ready to make the most of his chance to make an impact in the IFL as a springboard.

"I'm ready to be a playmaker and be the team player my coaches and teammates expect me to be. It's important to showcase my size, speed, and leadership I bring to the game," said Anderson. "Talking to Coach Keefe, I'm all about how he approaches the game. You have to play this game with passion and play to win. I can always relate to guys with that type of mentality." Print Friendly Version

