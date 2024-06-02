Panthers Fall to Stallions 20-19 in Season Finale

June 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Michigan Panthers fell to the Birmingham Stallions, 20-19, on Saturday at Protective Stadium. The Stallions sweep the regular season series, but Michigan will get a shot at revenge in a game that will ultimately matter, the USFL Conference Championship back in Birmingham next week. The winner of that game will advance to the United Football League championship game the following week in St. Louis, Missouri.

After the Stallions scored the game-tying touchdown with 1:04 remaining, quarterback Adrian Martinez found a wide-open Marcus Baugh on the one-point conversion to take their first lead of the game since early in the first quarter.

Michigan had time to drive downfield and send Jake Bates out to win the game with his leg with three seconds left, but the star kicker pushed a 53-yard attempt wide right.

It was still an impressive showing from the Panthers. After giving up 162 rushing yards and seven sacks and recording no sacks of their own against the Stallions in their Week 2 matchup, the Panthers only gave up 103 rushing yards and one sack and recorded five sacks of their own on Saturday.

For the second straight week, Etling made the start for the Panthers. Etling totaled 231 yards on the afternoon. Wide receiver Siaosi Mariner had a great performance in the loss, setting a new Panthers individual game-high in receiving yards (110) and is the first receiver on the Panthers to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season.

After a Panthers three-and-out to start the game, the Stallions found the endzone on their first possession with a C.J. Marable one-yard touchdown run. Tight end Jace Sternberger helped Birmingham get down the field with a 49-yard catch-and-run. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Stallions led 6-0 early.

Michigan responded with points of their own with a 39-yard Jake Bates field goal, his first make since Week 7.

The Panthers defense started to make an impact late in the first quarter with sacks on back-to-back plays from Garrett Marino and Bryce Torneden, both picking up their second sacks of the season. Michigan tallied more sacks on the drive than they did all game in their last matchup against Birmingham in Week 2.

Etling gave Michigan the lead to start the second quarter with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. The eight-play, 75-yard drive lasted five minutes and featured five plays of over 10+ yards. Toa Taua ran in the one-point attempt to make it a 10-6 game.

The Panthers were not done getting to Martinez, as Javin White notched his first sack of the season and Michigan's third of the day to keep Birmingham at bay. White finished the game with two sacks.

Etling made another splash before halftime with a 46-yard bomb to Mariner for a touchdown. The one-point attempt was unsuccessful, but Michigan took a 10-point lead into the break.

Birmingham did not waste any time, opening the second half with a touchdown. It was another Marable rushing score, this time from 20 yards out. Martinez ran in the one-point conversion to get within a field goal.

With Perkins now in the game for Michigan, the quarterback made a big play with his legs near the end of the third quarter, even hurdling a Birmingham defender for an 18-yard gain. Perkins was hurt on the run, and Etling came back into the game. Perkins did not return to the and was ruled questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Etling finished what Perkins started, putting together another scoring drive capped off by a 44-yard field goal by Bates to lead 19-13 in the early phases of the fourth quarter.

Birmingham had the ball with two minutes remaining in the game and on Michigan's side of the field. Martinez was looking to go deep to Sternberger, but Kai Nacua made a potential game-saving play with a pass breakup with one hand. It did not mean as much, as the Stallions converted a fourth down two plays later with an 18-yard pass to Kevin Austin Jr.

With 1:04 on the clock, Martinez found a wide open Sternberger for the game-tying touchdown. The Stallions took the lead with a successful one-point conversion with a pass to Marcus Baugh. That made the difference in this game, as Birmingham went on to win and clinch the one seed in the USFL Conference.

Etling completed 16-of-31 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown for the Panthers. Martinez of Birmingham completed 14-of-28 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Perkins was Michigan's leading rusher with 37 yards on three attempts. Etling and Nate McCrary tallied 36 rushing yards each. Marable was the leading rusher for the Stallions with 10 rushes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

The leading receiver for Michigan was Mariner with seven receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Only four players recorded at least one reception (Mariner, Devin Gray, Trey Quinn and Cole Hikutini). Sternberger made two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown for Birmingham.

The Panthers (7-3) and Stallions (9-1) will face off again Saturday, June 8, in the USFL Conference Championship. Kickoff is set for 3 PM ET on ABC. On the other side of the bracket, the San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship, kickoff scheduled for 5 PM ET on Sunday, June 9.

