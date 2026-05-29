PaddleHeads Offense Rolls in 13-5 Win over Raptors

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Ogden, UT - The Missoula PaddleHeads offense came into Thursday with confidence after a huge performance the night prior in this 6-game set with the Ogden Raptors. It did not take long for the offense to get into gear on this night either, scoring runs in the first 2 innings. Starter Ronaldo Gutierrez also returned to Lindquist Field after spending last season pitching in a Raptors uniform. The offense kept rolling throughout the game and Gutierrez held up his end in what was another solid performance from the PaddleHeads.

Missoula put 6-runs on the board in the first 2 innings to put themselves out in front from the onset. Gutierrez made sure Missoula kept the lead after this stretch holding the Raptors in check through 6 innings of work. The PaddleHeads offense then put things away with a rally in the 8th to put the game out of reach. This culminated with a 13-5 win for Missoula to claim their 2nd win in as many games with Ogden.

After a 7 RBI performance on Wednesday, Tyler Stone was at it again in game 3 Thursday for the PaddleHeads. The 1st baseman clobbered a double in his at-bat in the 1st inning to bring home a pair to give Missoula a 3-0 cushion early. Stone had 4 RBIs in the game in a 3-for-5 performance. In his last 2 games, Stone has recorded 7 hits in 10 at-bats finishing with 3 doubles and 11 RBIs. Stone also has 21 RBIs so far this season which leads the league.

Home run power got Missoula going in the top of the 2nd thanks to Jeremy Piatkiewicz. The shortstop blasted one over the wall in center field to give Missoula a 4-2 lead. Enzo Apodaca got in on the act as well in the frame bringing home a run with a single as part of the 3-run rally that made the score 6-2. The PaddleHeads right fielder provided an eclectic moment later in the game.

Gutierrez settled in nicely as his outing rolled along over 6 innings. The southpaw did not allow a run in his final 3 innings of work Thursday earning his first win as a PaddleHead. The native of the Dominican Republic allowed 3 earned runs in the outing striking out 3 while walking just 1. A rally in the top of the 8th then put the game away for good with an exciting sequence kicking things off.

Apodaca led off the top of the 8th by hitting a towering fly ball into right center field. This ball would hit off the base off the wall and kick away from centerfielder Colson Lawrence to the left on the warning track. The former Baylor Bear then raced all the way around the bases earning an Inside The Park home run to make the score 9-5. He became the first PaddleHeads player since Patrick Chung to record one who did so in 2024. The right fielder finished 2-for-4 in the win. This also just got things started in the rally.

Xavier Casserilla kept the pedal down following the effort of Apodaca hitting a solo home run of his own to left field to fan the flames. The 3rd baseman has hit a home run in 3 straight games in this series and leads the team with 5 home runs overall. That also is tied for the Pioneer League lead at this point in the season. RBI hits from Piatkiewicz, and Ty Yukamoto also did damage in the frame as Missoula expanded their lead to 8. This duo both finished 2-for-4 at the bottom of the order.

A pair of returnees ensured there was no drama coming down the stretch of the final 2 innings.

Matthew Taubensee made his season debut in the bottom of the 8th for the PaddleHeads in a scoreless frame. The southpaw did not allow a hit in the inning in his first appearance since being activated from the inactive list Tuesday. Reece Fields then cleaned up the mess in the bottom of the 9th in a clean inning with no baserunners allowed. The PaddleHeads will now look to stay hot on Friday night.

Missoula (5-4) scored 39 runs in their last 2 games combined en route to a pair of wins over the Raptors (3-6). The PaddleHeads will now look to bring that success with them past the halfway point of this series in game 4 Friday night. First pitch from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Hear the call on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2026

PaddleHeads Offense Rolls in 13-5 Win over Raptors - Missoula PaddleHeads

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