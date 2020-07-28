PaddleHeads, All Nations Health Center to Host 2nd Annual Indigenous Celebration

The Missoula PaddleHeads, in partnership with All Nations Health Center, invites you to join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field for Indigenous Celebration Night 2020 on Saturday, August 1st.

We are excited to host our 2nd annual 5K Fun Run & Walk and our 1st annual Missoula N8VZ Got Talent as part of Indigenous Celebration Night, celebrating the best of Missoula's Indigenous heritage and culture.

Start the day off with us by participating in the 5K Fun Run & Walk at 9 am. Come back to the ballpark at 7:30 pm for the Missoula N8VZ Got Talent show.

Please click here to register for the 2nd annual 5K Fun Run & Walk:

https://conta.cc/2X6Eq14

Pre-registration is highly recommended for the 5K Fun Run & Walk.

Please click here to register for FREE tickets to the Missoula N8VZ Got Talent Show:

https://conta.cc/304eCEK

2020, marks the second Indigenous Celebration with the PaddleHeads and All Nations Health Center. Last the PaddleHeads worked with local tribal leaders and the All Nations Health Center on planning and developing an activation that would both celebrate and honor Montana's Native American population. This monuments occasion, marked the first time in history that Woman Warriors from every tribe across the state flew their flags, in a powerful show of unity. The night also included tribal dances, musical acts, special concessions, video clips, a fun run and an art gallery. View the video recap from last year's event here:

https://youtu.be/rG_nlIePeQE

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be required to wear face coverings until they are seated at their tables, encouraged to diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

