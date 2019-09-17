Owen Tabbed as Indy's Pirates Community Commitment Award Winner

INDIANAPOLIS - Representing the Indianapolis Indians with class both on and off the field, utilityman Hunter Owen will be honored in an on-field ceremony at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Wednesday, September 18, prior to the Pirates hosting the Seattle Mariners at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Evansville, Ind. native and Indiana State University product has been selected as Indy's 2019 Pirates Community Commitment Award winner.

Owen led all Indians players by dedicating a combined 15 volunteer service hours to the Altoona, Pa. and Indianapolis communities. One honoree is chosen from every affiliate in the Pirates farm system each season.

In Indianapolis, Owen devoted off-the-field hours to Make-a-Wish and the Indianapolis Kiwanis Luncheon, where he was a guest panelist. Owen, 25, also dedicated his time to youth clinics, meet-and-greets with young Indians fans and autograph signings. In Altoona, he volunteered at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Instituted in 2008, the Pirates Community Commitment Program (PCCP) helps each player in the Pirates organization understand the personal and professional growth opportunities linked to community service, as they are viewed as role models or potential leaders.

